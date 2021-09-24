Home / Cities / Others / Land auction scam: Replace Ludhiana Improvement Trust chief, demand BJP leaders
BJP leaders sought replacement of Ludhiana Improvement Trust chief and demanded that an inquiry should be marked to take action against him for the corrupt practices adopted during his tenure. (Representative photo)
BJP leaders sought replacement of Ludhiana Improvement Trust chief and demanded that an inquiry should be marked to take action against him for the corrupt practices adopted during his tenure. (Representative photo)
others

Land auction scam: Replace Ludhiana Improvement Trust chief, demand BJP leaders

BJP leaders sought replacement of Ludhiana Improvement Trust chief Congress leader Raman Balasubramaniam be replaced citing the recent alleged multi-crore land auction scam
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 01:23 AM IST

After the state government replaced the chairman of Amritsar Improvement Trust, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has sought replacement of the chairman of Ludhiana Improvement Trust, Congress leader Raman Balasubramaniam, citing the recent alleged multi-crore scam pertaining to the auction of 3.79 acres of prime land in Model Town extension at a throwaway price.

The BJP leaders stated that the corrupt practices of the chairman were proved after the local bodies department had cancelled the auction of the said land on September 11.

Rumours are also rife in the city regarding the transfer of the chairman amid changes in the state bureaucracy.

District BJP president Pushpinder Singal and state executive member Bikram Sidhu stated that land worth around 350 crores was auctioned just for around 98 crores. They demanded that the chairman should be replaced and an inquiry should be marked to take action against him for the corrupt practices adopted during his tenure.

Singal said, “The local bodies department was forced to cancel the auction after we raised an agitation against the same. The chairman should be suspended, and an inquiry should be marked as he and his political boss, a senior Congress leader have been indulging in large-scale corruption.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.