Jaipur, The recent Enforcement Directorate raids on businessman Gyan Chand Agarwal and his associates have reignited demands for justice from victims of alleged property fraud, who say their cases, filed through court intervention over a year ago, have yet to see any action. Land mafia with over 300 FIRs evades arrest, demand for justice revives after ED raids

The ED carried out search operations at multiple locations in Jaipur on September 3 and 4 in connection with large-scale land fraud cases involving Agarwal and his associates. The raids were based on several FIRs lodged by Rajasthan Police accusing Agarwal of cheating investors of over ₹150 crore by preparing forged documents and selling the same parcels of land to multiple buyers.

Manoj Kumawat, one of the complainants, said he had purchased plots from Agarwal in 2016 but later found the registry had been executed in someone else’s name.

"I had informed police that others may encroach on my land and construct a boundary wall. For months no action was taken and meanwhile the boundary was raised. Later, police kept saying they were preparing a report but no one was held responsible. I have also received repeated threats over the phone. This is a gang," he alleged.

Another victim, Hanuman Chaudhary, said he had bought land in 2006 but the property was later registered again in favour of others.

"The plots were bought with our hard-earned money. We approached the court and, through its intervention, got an FIR lodged at Muhana police station. For the past one year no progress has been made," he said.

Dhanna Lal Chaudhary alleged that he too faced intimidation. "If there are any forged documents in my name, send me to jail. For a year, the case has been pending without hearing. If anything happens to me, these people will be responsible. Even the government will be accountable," he said.

Another victim, Ramavtar Mehrishi, also raised similar concerns.

ED officials said the agency has since been approached by several investors from Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi, who are demanding recovery of their dues and strict action. "We have received calls from investors. Even some visited our office. Investors shared how they were duped by Agarwal and his associates with alluring deals," an ED officer said.

The official added that crucial evidence and new leads have been obtained from these interactions. "Some arrests are inevitable," the officer said.

The agency has also warned investors to stay away from real estate deals offered by Agarwal and his network.

Senior police and investigating officials also acknowledged the pendency of cases.

ADG V K Singh said the probe in the land fraud cases is still with the Special Operations Group. "The SOG will tighten its noose on the accused involved in the fraud with the people," he said. Agarwal was arrested by the SOG in 2009.

Jaipur South DCP Rajrashi Raj Verma said more than 300 FIRs have been registered against Agarwal in connection with land fraud. "They are under investigation. From time to time, police has arrested him. Action will be taken in these cases apart from the Enforcement Directorate action," he said.

Agarwal, owner of the Narayan Group, which holds a vast land bank through multiple companies and LLPs, has been booked on charges of cheating investors, fraudulent land sales and illegal encroachments. He and his associates have faced several arrests, notably in 2009, 2015 and 2019 by the Special Operations Group , with active warrants issued by Jaipur Police, especially in the Mansarovar area.

Police and investigative agencies suggest he uses shell companies abroad to channel illicit gains and run business ventures including mining. Recently, he was declared a history-sheeter by Jaipur Police.

