Landmark Facelift: Joint survey to help heritage sites in Lucknow regain former glory

LUCKNOW In a bid to rejuvenate city’s rich cultural heritage and bolster tourism, officials from the district administration, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), and the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) have joined forces to conduct a comprehensive survey of prominent heritage sites. These sites include the illustrious Bada Imambara, the enchanting Chhota Imambara, the tomb of Shahadat Ali Khan, and the iconic Rumi Darwaza. Bada Imambara (HT File)

The survey, set to take place on Wednesday, marks a significant step in the efforts to enhance these historical landmarks. Following this survey, a meticulously crafted master plan will be devised to revamp the Bada Imambara. One of the major changes on the horizon is the removal of the towering high mast within the Bada Imambara premises. Furthermore, a colour scheme will be selected for shops both within and outside the heritage zone, aiming to allure an ever-increasing number of tourists to the region.

An important meeting, chaired by divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob, was convened to review the progress of installing facade lighting in major city buildings within the Heritage Zone. Commissioner Jacob, leading the discussions, directed officials to conduct a collaborative inspection of Bada Imambara, Chhota Imambara, Shahadat Ali Khan’s Tomb, and Rumi Darwaza on Wednesday. She also instructed the preparation of a dedicated master plan for Bada Imambara.

In a bid to enhance the charm of Ghantaghar and Chhota Imambara, officials were tasked with devising a prompt plan for the installation of facade lighting in the shops in these areas. To determine the color palette for these shops, the opinions and suggestions of local residents will be actively sought. The authorities are committed to involving the community in the development process around these historic buildings.

A paramount focus was placed on maintaining cleanliness in and around these cultural treasures. To ensure this, a dedicated agency, selected in accordance with state government regulations, will be hired to oversee the upkeep of these heritage sites. Stringent adherence to ASI guidelines within the Kaiserbagh heritage zone was also underscored.

Divisional commissioner Jacob also instructed officials to embark on the renovation and modernisation of Globe Park. The project will involve the installation of contemporary benches, lighting fixtures, and other amenities.

The meeting witnessed the presence of key officials, including Vice Chairman of the Lucknow Development Authority, Indramani Tripathi, and Additional District Magistrate (City East), Amit Kumar. Representatives from ASI and the Smart City initiative also participated,.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON