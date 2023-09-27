Late-Night Heist: Armed men rob timber merchant’s employees of 15L on Agra-Lucknow E-way

KANPUR Unidentified armed men allegedly looted ₹15 lakh in cash from employees of a timber merchant in Unnao late on Tuesday night on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in the Hasangunj police area. The criminals arrived in a vehicle (HT Photo)

SP Unnao, Siddharth Shankar Meena, who visited the scene of the crime, stated that the police were actively investigating the case. “We have obtained CCTV footage from the toll plaza and are examining it to trace the criminals,” he said.

According to reports, Shubham Kumar, the accountant for timber merchant Mohd Saifi of Bangarmau, Unnao, had collected the cash from someone in Aashiyana, Lucknow. Their car came to a halt near Barati Khera village after passing through the Revri toll plaza. Shubham, accompanied by his friend Sudhir, also from Bangarmau, stepped out to attend to nature’s call when they were suddenly accosted by four armed men who brandished firearms and seized the cash. The criminals arrived in a vehicle.

Meena added that a SWAT team, led by Inspector DP Singh, has been deployed to crack the case. Interestingly, there was a jurisdictional dispute between the Hasangunj and Kakori police, which was eventually resolved in the morning, allowing the SP to reach the crime scene along with Additional SP Shashi Shekhar.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON