Law students caught cheating in semester exam, mobile phones recovered

LUCKNOW: Days after an alleged ragging scandal hit Lucknow-based Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University, several students of the institution have now been caught copying during the end-semester exam. On Tuesday, varsity officials recovered 4-5 mobile phones and written chits from the possession of examinees.

Sharing further details, chief proctor KA Pandey said, “The proctorial board members found written chits from students. Their answer sheets were replaced and the matter was reported to the unfair means committee. The panel will seek explanation from all these students. Also, they will have to re-appear in the said examination, which is to be held later.” He added that first and third semester law students appeared for exams on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, when asked whether any action was initiated against the students involved in the alleged ragging incident, Pandey said, “Owing to the ongoing examination, there has been no progress in the ragging case. However, the allegations made by fresher students will certainly be looked into.”