Home / Cities / Others / Law students caught cheating in semester exam, mobile phones recovered

Law students caught cheating in semester exam, mobile phones recovered

others
Published on Nov 29, 2022 10:14 PM IST

On Tuesday, varsity officials recovered 4-5 mobile phones and written chits from the possession of examinees.

First and third semester law students appeared for exams on Tuesday (HT Photo)
First and third semester law students appeared for exams on Tuesday (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: Days after an alleged ragging scandal hit Lucknow-based Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University, several students of the institution have now been caught copying during the end-semester exam. On Tuesday, varsity officials recovered 4-5 mobile phones and written chits from the possession of examinees.

Sharing further details, chief proctor KA Pandey said, “The proctorial board members found written chits from students. Their answer sheets were replaced and the matter was reported to the unfair means committee. The panel will seek explanation from all these students. Also, they will have to re-appear in the said examination, which is to be held later.” He added that first and third semester law students appeared for exams on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, when asked whether any action was initiated against the students involved in the alleged ragging incident, Pandey said, “Owing to the ongoing examination, there has been no progress in the ragging case. However, the allegations made by fresher students will certainly be looked into.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out