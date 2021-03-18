Lawmakers pay rich tributes, assembly adjourned

The Himachal Pradesh assembly paid rich tributes to Mandi MP Ram Swaroop Sharma, who passed away at Delhi on Wednesday morning.

Moving a condolence motion, chief minster Jai Ram Thakur said Sharma was born on June 10, 1958 in Jalpahar of Jogindernagar in Mandi. He served as a vice-chairman of Himachal Pradesh State Food Supply Corporation from 2008 to 2012.

“Sharma was elected as MP from Mandi in 2014 and re-elected in 2019. He was a member of the standing committee on external affairs and consultative committee, ministry of tourism and culture, from 2014 to 2019,” he added.

Thakur said Sharma was an honest man with clean image and had special interest in social service and agricultural work.

“This House praises Ram Swaroop Sharma for the services rendered to the state and society,” he said, adding that the House expressed heartfelt condolences on his demise.

“I have worked with him in the organisation for long. He vociferously took up development issues,” said the chief minister.

Thakur remembered Sharma for his dedication and honesty.

Speaker of HP legislative assembly Vipin Singh Parmar also paid deep condolences on the demise of Sharma. He said Sharma’s death has caused irreparable loss to the state, which is difficult to compensate.

Others who joined to pay tributes included Jal Shakti minister Mahender Singh, parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Bhardwaj, forest minister Rakesh Pathania, leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri and MLAs Rakesh Jamwal and Prakash Rana.

Rana and Jamwal in their tributes remembered Sharma for shaping their political career . The Speaker then adjourned the House for a day.

Governor Bandaru Dattatraya also expressed grief over the demise of Sharma.

The governor in his condolence message said his (Sharma’s) demise was a great loss and his contribution to the society would always be remembered.

He prayed for the peace of the departed soul and expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family members.