Lawyers refrain from work to protest arrest of Atiq Ahmad’s advocate

PRAYAGRAJ A day after the formal arrest of lawyer Vijay Mishra, who represents the family of Atiq Ahmad in court, lawyers under the District Bar Association refrained from judicial work in protest. The protesting lawyers condemned the arrest of their colleague and expressed their resentment against the police action. Lawyers protesting the arrest of Vijay Mishra in Prayagraj on Monday. (HT Photo)

On Monday, a group of lawyers staged a protest on the road near the district court against the arrest and caused a traffic jam. However, the administration was on alert and had already made heavy security arrangements at the district court.

In a meeting chaired by District Bar Association president Devkant Shukla and general secretary Vidhi Varidhi Mishra on Monday, lawyers decided to hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday afternoon with former office bearers to take further decisions on the issue. The lawyers will refrain from judicial work to protest the police action.

Bal Govind Mishra, Varun Singh, Sudhakar Pandey, Shyamdhar Mishra, Dinesh Chandra Pandey, Brajesh Ojha, Sushil Singh, former general secretaries Arun Pandey, Manoj Singh, Lokesh, Krishna Chandra, Bau, Rajendra Prasad Mishra, and other senior lawyers were present at the meeting.

Police officials were also in contact with senior lawyers and office bearers of the District Bar Association in a bid to convince them that Vijay Mishra was arrested only after police received concrete clues against him. On instructions of senior officials, police, PAC, and RAF personnel patrolled the district court and adjoining areas along with Civil Lines, Katra, Colonelganj, and other areas.

Significantly, slain mafioso-politician Atiq Ahmad’s lawyer Vijay Mishra was arrested by Dhumanganj police on Saturday night in connection with the sensational murder of lawyer Umesh Pal. Vijay Mishra is accused of being involved in the conspiracy of Umesh Pal’s murder.