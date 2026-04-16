LG seeks action plan to make CP, Khan Market pedestrian-friendly

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has sought an action plan for pedestrianisation projects in high-footfall areas of Connaught Place and Khan Market to ensure the provision of essential civic services, a senior official from the LG secretariat said on Wednesday. The pedestrianisation plan for Connaught Place has been on the cards for over two decades and NDMC held train runs in 2019 and 2022. (HT Archive)

“The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has been asked to undertake a study and submit a plan to make both these iconic commercial hubs pedestrian-friendly,” an official said.

The directions came during the LG’s review meeting on the functioning and initiatives of the NDMC. “Reviewed the status and progress of key initiatives and ongoing works undertaken by the NDMC in a meeting with the chairperson (Keshav Chandra). The discussion focused on addressing operational challenges, augmenting infrastructure, and ensuring the effective delivery of essential civic services across the New Delhi area and developing pedestrian-friendly solutions in high-footfall areas such as Khan Market and Connaught Place,” Sandhu posted on X.

To be sure, the pedestrianisation plan for Connaught Place has been on the cards for over two decades. NDMC held train runs in 2019 and 2022 to turn its roads into pedestrian-only spaces at the markets on weekends, in conjunction with the traffic police, but the move received objections from the ‘traders’ bodies. The New Delhi Traders Association argued that they were not consulted and that a ban on vehicles could impact their sales.

An official said NDMC has been directed to focus on four sectors: exploring the adoption of advanced technologies and global best practices for efficient waste management, developing pedestrian-friendly solutions, examining measures to rationalise power tariffs and encouraging active participation of chambers of commerce, civil society, and voluntary organisations in strengthening the education ecosystem.

The Chandni Chowk pedestrianisation plan was implemented in 2021 by the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation. The project transformed the 1.3 km stretch from Red Fort to Fatehpuri Masjid into a pedestrian-priority zone between 9 am and 9 pm. However, the stretch has seen issues with maintenance and rampant violations.