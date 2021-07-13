‘Library Langar’: 4 lakh books distributed among govt school students in Ludhiana

The state education department’s ‘Library Langar’ project proved to be a hit among the city students as Ludhiana schools on Monday set up stalls at gurdwaras, temples, Rose Garden, and on their campuses to hand over library books to students inculcate the habit of reading among them.

Out of a total of 9,00,330 library books of government schools, 4,15,819 were distributed among students. Parents and students reached the school premises to collect the books and have been asked to return them to the school library on July 30.

The education department had instructed schools to encourage children to read books on science fiction, historical fiction, mystery, adventure, real-life stories, environment, sports, plays, besides their textbooks, to widen their horizons.

As per the directions, teachers had also shared posters of books and videos to motivate students. They have even asked the students to write a review or prepare short videos, sharing their views on the books they have read.

The school authorities of Government Senior Secondary School, Multipurpose, handed over 12,000 library books to students. The school had set up stalls at Gurdwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib and outside Shani Dev Mandir. Parents and students went there and collected books.

Government Model Senior Secondary School, Panjab Agricultural University, had set up two stalls, one inside the school premises and another one at the Rose Garden. Over 3,900 library books have been handed over to the parents today by the schoolteachers. School principal, Sanjeev Thapar, said, “We have followed the instructions and informed students regarding the books available in the library.”

Government Primary School, Haibowal Kalan, abided by the Covid norms as it handed over around 485 books to parents.