Lighrt rainfall forecast fror Pune till Sept 13: IMD

PUNE The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rainfall in the city till September 13.

At present, Pune city has a rainfall deficiency of 32.3 millimetres, since June 1.

On Friday, Pune city reported 2 mm of rainfall. The maximum temperature in the city was pleasant at 28.4 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was 20.9 degrees Celsius.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department, IMD Pune, said that Pune city will receive light rainfall till September 13.

“Pune will continue to experience generally cloudy skies with day temperature going as high as 30 degrees Celsius. Ghat areas around the city are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall,” said Kashyapi.

All four subdivisions of Maharashtra are forecast to receive light to moderate rainfall till September 12.

“The monsoon trough lies south of its normal position. It is very likely to be south of its normal position till September 13. A trough runs from the Northeast Arabian Sea to eastcentral Bay of Bengal across Gujarat,” said Kashyapi.

He further added that another cyclonic circulation lies over east central Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood.

“Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Central Bay of Bengal till September 11. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression till September 13. In association with a likely formation of a low pressure area and its west-northwestward movement, strengthening of the lower level westerlies along the west coast is also very likely,” said Kashyapi.

Rainfall in August

As per IMD, in August 2021, rainfall over the country as a whole was below the Long Period Average (LPA) by 24%.

“So far during the period 1901-2021, this August saw the sixth dryest since 1901 after 32.5 per cent less than normal in 1920; 28.4 per cent less than normal in 2005; 26.5 per cent less than normal in 200; 25.6 per cent less than normal in 1913; and 25.2 per cent less than normal in both 1930 and 1993. August 2021 is also the lowest August rainfall that occurred in the last 12 years, since 2002, across India,” said IMD officials.