Liquor case: Ex-YSRCP MLA held at airport following lookout notice

Former YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) legislator Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy was apprehended late Tuesday night at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru while attempting to board a flight to Colombo, Sri Lanka. Immigration officials, upon verifying his credentials, flagged his travel plans and notified airport security. (Representative file photo)

Chevireddy is a key accused in the alleged multi-crore liquor case which took place during the previous government’s tenure. A lookout circular was issued against him.

“Our personnel assisted immigration officers who handed him over to Andhra Pradesh police, represented by ASP Mahesh, in the early hours of Wednesday,” airport police inspector Mallikarjuna told HT.

Following his detention, Chevireddy was taken to Andhra Pradesh where he will be interrogated further by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is investigating the case. He has been listed as accused No. 38 (A-38) in the case.

Alongside Chevireddy, his longtime associate and childhood friend, Venkatesh Naidu, was also taken into custody. Venkatesh was similarly intercepted at the Bengaluru airport. Both were on the SIT’s radar with active lookout notices against them.

The SIT, which has questioned over 200 individuals as part of its ongoing investigation, has now arrested nine people in total. Both Chevireddy and Venkatesh were taken to the SIT office in Vijayawada and are expected to be presented before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court.

There was no immediate comment available from Chevireddy and the copy will be updated whenever it is received.