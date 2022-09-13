List of Prayagraj schools sans proper road sent to DM
CM’s office had demanded list on all schools without approach roads, running in the Prayagraj district
Primary and upper primary schools lacking proper approach roads may soon get proper roads leading right up to their gates in Prayagraj. The chief minister’s office has sent a missive to divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant seeking a report on all such schools running in the Prayagraj district.
Hindustan Times had published a report, ‘Prayagraj; 253 primary schools lack paved road within 1 km radius’, in its edition dated August 29, 2022.
Following the missive from the CM’s office, district magistrate of Prayagraj, Sanjay Kumar Khatri, instructed chief development officer (CDO) Sipu Giri to submit a report on all such schools on September 5. This led to the CDO seeking the information based on the actual situation from basic shiksha adhikari (BSA), Prayagraj, Praveen Kumar Tiwari, on September 7.
“We have identified and submitted a list of 134 primary (Class 1 to 5), upper primary (Class 5 to 8) and composite schools (Class 1 to 8) schools lacking proper roads to senior district officials as sought,” said BSA Tiwari citing a letter sent by him to the district magistrate dated September 9, a copy of which is with HT.
The BSA also sent a list of these schools to chairman of Zila Panchayat VK Singh and district Panchayati Raj officer so that necessary steps can be taken to rectify the issue.
The list of such schools that the BSA has sent after spot verification by block education officers (BEOs) concerned, has 15 such schools from Manda development block followed by 13 schools each at Handia, Saidabad and Phulpur along with 12 in Karachhana, 11 in Bahariya and nine in Dhanupur, among others that lack proper approach roads till date. Out of the 134 schools, 12 have damaged pathways while 122 have non-metalled approach ways.
Fake cases lodged for extortion: CBI to question investigating officers now
Around a couple of weeks back, a lawyer had approached the high court alleging that a gang was active in the district which was lodging fake FIRs against lawyers and implicating them in fake cases of rape and other crimes. The investigating officers of such cases will be questioned to ascertain facts of the case and to check if there were contradictions in old and new statements of the accused.
Energy minister conducts surprise check on ‘samadhan saptah’ camp
Energy minister AK Sharma conducted surprise inspection of 33/11 KV sub-centre at Nadarganj, Amausi here on Monday. He inspected the first camp organised during the Vidyut Samadhan Saptah to redress the problems of the consumers and directed the officers to solve the issues on priority level. Sharma has also appealed the consumers to visit the camps being organised during Vidyut Samadhan Saptah and get their problems resolved.
Mahakumbh 2025: Submit proposal for Int’l airport at Prayagraj: U.P Dy CM Maurya
Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya chaired review meeting of preparations being made to organise Mahakumbh-2025 at Sangam city, here on Monday. At the ICCC auditorium located at the Mela area, the deputy CM ordered officials to start construction work of a four-lane road connecting to the airport at the earliest. Maurya asked the officials of the departments and the working agencies that all the works and projects should be completed well before Mahakumbh-2025.
Congress accuses Azad of speaking BJP’s language
Srinagar: Congress has lambasted former J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad for saying that the Congress tally will fall further in the Parliament and the party will never have 350 seats in the Lok Sabha. Former J & K chief minister, Ghulam Nabi Azad had said that restoring Article 370 in J&K requires a two-thirds majority in the Parliament. Former J & K Pradesh Congress president, Ghulam Ahmad Mir said that leaders like Azad are responsible for Congress not performing well in Lok Sabha elections. “Time will prove him wrong.”
JKPCC chief Wani dares BJP to debate on development claims
JAMMU J&K Pradesh Congress Committee chief Vikar Rasool Wani on Monday dared BJP for a debate on claims of developments in the state and called it a 'bluff master'. Wani and working president Bhalla addressed workers convention in Banihal in Ramban district. Wani launched a scathing attack against BJP and the parties that allied with the right-wing party in the past.
