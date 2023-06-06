Home / Cities / Others / Billboard collapse: LMC starts process to blacklist company that put up the hoarding

Billboard collapse: LMC starts process to blacklist company that put up the hoarding

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 06, 2023 08:59 PM IST

In addition, as many as 10 dangerously-placed unipoles across the city were removed by Lucknow Municipal Corporation on Tuesday.

LUCKNOW Day after the billboard collapse, which claimed two lives, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation initiated the process of blacklisting Origins Private Limited, the company that had put up huge unipole violating the norms.

Mother and a daughter died after a huge signboard fell over their car in Lucknow. (HT Photo)
Mother and a daughter died after a huge signboard fell over their car in Lucknow. (HT Photo)

In addition, as many as 10 dangerously-placed unipoles across the city were removed by Lucknow Municipal Corporation on Tuesday. Two of these dangerous unipoles were removed from Lohia Path, a route used by vehicles ferrying VVIPs daily.

According to a highly-placed LMC official, the civic body has removed 525 dangerously-placed advertising hoardings and 200 billboards since the Monday accident. Those responsible for other suspected weak structures have been served a notice.

Speaking on the development, additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Singh said, “We have decided to blacklist Origins Private Limited because they failed to show any legal contract between them and the Ekana stadium regarding the installation of such a huge unipole. The process to blacklist Origins has begun.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lucknow
lucknow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out