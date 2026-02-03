Lodhi Art Festival returns, marks 10 years of Delhi’s public art district

The Lodhi Art Festival returned on Sunday to mark 10 years of Delhi’s Lodhi Art District, with French artist Yoann Bourgeois opening the festival’s 10th edition with his performance “Elevation”. The month-long festival, running from February 1 to 28, is themed “Dilate All Art Spaces” and celebrates a decade since the area became the city’s first Public Art District. A graffiti workshop by illustrator Byska was held in the afternoon, resulting in sections of walls being covered with multicoloured drawings (Sanchit Khanna/HT)

“Elevation”, staged at Lodhi Colony, featured a wooden staircase leading to an empty platform placed before a colourful mural. In the performance, a man repeatedly attempts to climb the stairs, falling sideways onto a trampoline and bouncing back each time, continuing the cycle of ascent and collapse.

The Lodhi Art District was established in 2016 by the St+art India Foundation in association with Asian Paints, and is now home to large-scale murals painted across entire building walls. According to the foundation, accessibility remains the central idea behind the district.

“If you want to make art accessible in this country of billions, it has to be out in the streets. It is a different experience altogether to witness this performance and these murals in the street. You see the art, you stop, you walk around – you can pick and choose how to interact with it, and it leads to unexpected moments. Everything is out in the open for you to see and experience,” said Anoushka Rabath, communications head at St+art India.

The festival’s opening day saw hundreds of people gathering on the street, including residents and passersby who had not been aware of the event beforehand. Many were drawn in by the murals and the crowd. Visitors were seen watching the performance, examining the art-covered walls, and discussing them while drinking tea.

A graffiti workshop by illustrator Byska was held in the afternoon, resulting in sections of walls being covered with multicoloured drawings. Children from the locality were seen running around the street searching for leftover spray paint to continue drawing on walls, gates, and even dustbin tops.