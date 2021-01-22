Lone BSP MLA to join JD(U)
PATNA
Lone BSP MLA in Bihar, Md Jama Khan, who won from Chainpur Assembly constituency, is set to join the ruling JD(U).
“Yes, I am going to meet CM Nitish Kumarji. I feel I can fulfil promises made to people during elections by joining the government,” Khan said on Friday.
“I see nothing wrong in joining the ruling party for sake of the people,” said Khan, who is likely to get a place in the Nitish Kumar cabinet, which is due for expansion.
Khan surprised everyone by defeating BJP veteran minister Brij Kishor Bind by the margin of over 24,000 votes in the 2020 Assembly polls. He had unsuccessfully contested the seat on a Congress ticket in 2010 and lost to Bind by a small margin of 674 votes in 2015.
Just before the 2020 Assembly polls, BSP’s Bihar president Bharat Bind had joined RJD and later won Bhabua seat on its ticket.
