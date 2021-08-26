Low wholesale veg prices fail to reach end user as retailers look to cash in

PUNE The Agriculture Produce Market Committee, the body that runs the city’s wholesale centre at Market yard, on Thursday, came down heavily on vegetable retailers for keeping the prices of fruits and vegetables “artificially high”.

Madhukar Garad, APMC’s chief administrator said, “Such low wholesale prices was not expected. Every year due to rain in August, vegetables get destroyed, but the situation is different this year so all farmers have good crops. Prices are low due to excess availability.”

“Wholesale prices have dropped, as vegetable supply has increased from all parts of the district. The district has received good rainfall, so farmers have seen a good crop. The prices should drop and remain low for a few more days,” said Vilas Bhujbal, president of a body representing agents, at Market Yard.

Ayaz Khan, a vegetable retail shop owner said, “People get fresh vegetables near their home so they should pay some extra money. We only charge extra as we have to take care of other expenses. Profit margin is very less for us.”

“We saw news about tomatoes bought at Rs3 per kg wholesale, and being sold for Rs15 per kg, retail. A little margin is fine, but they are charging five times more,” said, Shubhangi Kelkar, a resident of Hadapsar.

“Retailer have the habit crying foul in Kothrud. All the retailers in area fix a rate. You will only get to know the difference when you visit Market yard, where even the retailers sell vegetables at a lower price than here,” said, Sunita Gosavi, a resident of Kothrud.

“Retailers charge extra because the count the cost of ferrying the vegetables from the Mandai market to Baner. That is their explanation,” said Megha Patil a resident from Baner.

Hoteliers in the city are happy with the wholesale cost of vegetables.

“We have started taking more vegetables in the last one week, as customers have started coming back in numbers. It is not the same like the pre-Covid era, but much better than what it was before the relaxations,” said Utsav Belsare, owner of Devika Hotel on Sinhgad road.