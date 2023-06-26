Home / Cities / Others / Gorakhpur: Three, including two women, critical after LPG cylinder explodes

Gorakhpur: Three, including two women, critical after LPG cylinder explodes

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Jun 26, 2023 08:54 PM IST

The fire brigade reached the spot, rescued the injured and admitted them to Baba Raghav Das BRD Medical College where their condition is stated to be critical.

At least three people, including two women, suffered serious injuries after an LPG cylinder exploded at a house in Rahul Nagar locality under the Shahpur police station area of the district on Monday, police said. As a result of the impact, the house collapsed and all three were trapped under the debris, they added.

The police station in charge of Shahpur, Madhupati Nath Mishra said that the injured have been identified as Priya (27), her neighbours Manoj Yadav (39) and his wife Urmila Yadav (30). (FOR REPRESENTATION)
The police station in charge of Shahpur, Madhupati Nath Mishra said that the injured have been identified as Priya (27), her neighbours Manoj Yadav (39) and his wife Urmila Yadav (30). Their condition is critical, and they are undergoing treatment at BRD Medical College.

According to reports, Priya, a teacher in a private school, came back from school at around 2 pm. As she entered her house, she sensed a foul smell and rushed towards the kitchen and rang an alarm. Her neighbours Manoj Yadav and his wife Urmila Yadav reached her house and rushed towards the kitchen. In the meantime, the cylinder blasted, and fire engulfed the house. The roof of the kitchen and walls collapsed due to the impact of the blast.

After being informed by locals, the firefighters reached the spot and started the rescue operation. Abdur Rahman

