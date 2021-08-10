Home / Cities / Others / Lt Gen Arvind Walia assumes command as Chief of Staff, Southern Command
Lt Gen Arvind Walia assumes command as Chief of Staff, Southern Command

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 10:19 PM IST

PUNE Lieutenant General Arvind Walia, on Tuesday, assumed the appointment of Chief of Staff at headquarters Southern Command, with laying a wreath to honour fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial in Pune.

General Walia is an alumnus of the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, where he received the prestigious Silver Medal. An officer the Corps of Engineers, General Walia has comprehensive and well-rounded operational experience through varied command and staff appointments.

He has commanded an independent squadron in the desert sector, his regiment in Jammu and Kashmir and an engineers’ brigade along the Western front.

He is a graduate of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, College of Defence Management, Secunderabad, and the National Defence College, New Delhi.

His academic record includes a BE in Civil Engineering from BITS Pilani, an MSC in Defeence and Strategic Studies from Madras University, a Master’s of Management from Osmania University and an MPhil from both Osmania University and Madras University.

He has been an instructor at College of Defence Management, Secunderabad and National Defence College, Delhi.

General Walia and his wife, Anita Walia, were accorded a warm welcome by military officials in Pune.

