Home / Cities / Others / Lucknow airport hosts 5.2L passengers in a month, highest 1-day turnout on Jan 31

Lucknow airport hosts 5.2L passengers in a month, highest 1-day turnout on Jan 31

others
Published on Feb 16, 2023 10:29 PM IST

The top three international destinations from Lucknow were -- Dubai, Muscat, and Riyadh. Similarly, the top three domestic destinations from the city were -- Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

The airport acts as a gateway to 24 domestic and seven international destinations for passengers from Lucknow. (HT Photo)
The airport acts as a gateway to 24 domestic and seven international destinations for passengers from Lucknow. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW City’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) recorded a footfall of nearly 5.25 lakh passengers in January 2023, witnessing a sharp increase from the corresponding month last year.

Out of the total, 4.53 lakh (or 86%) were domestic passengers and the remaining 72,366 (or 14%) were international travellers. “In January 2023, Lucknow airport hosted approximately 5.25 lakh passengers. The airport witnessed the movement of 3,751 flights, which is 42% higher than the January 2022 figure. A passenger-centric approach has led to this growth,” said CCSIA spokesperson.

The official added, “The airport handled a record footfall of 18,000 passengers on January 31. This traffic shows that air travel is resurging after the pandemic lull... CCSIA is hopeful of consistent growth. This rise in the number of passengers was driven by the positive sentiments regarding air travel after the Covid phase. Now, we expect a strong surge during the festive holiday season.”

The top three international destinations from Lucknow were -- Dubai, Muscat, and Riyadh. Similarly, the top three domestic destinations from the city were -- Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Currently, the airport acts as a gateway to 24 domestic and seven international destinations for passengers from Lucknow.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out