Lucknow airport hosts 5.2L passengers in a month, highest 1-day turnout on Jan 31

LUCKNOW City’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) recorded a footfall of nearly 5.25 lakh passengers in January 2023, witnessing a sharp increase from the corresponding month last year.

Out of the total, 4.53 lakh (or 86%) were domestic passengers and the remaining 72,366 (or 14%) were international travellers. “In January 2023, Lucknow airport hosted approximately 5.25 lakh passengers. The airport witnessed the movement of 3,751 flights, which is 42% higher than the January 2022 figure. A passenger-centric approach has led to this growth,” said CCSIA spokesperson.

The official added, “The airport handled a record footfall of 18,000 passengers on January 31. This traffic shows that air travel is resurging after the pandemic lull... CCSIA is hopeful of consistent growth. This rise in the number of passengers was driven by the positive sentiments regarding air travel after the Covid phase. Now, we expect a strong surge during the festive holiday season.”

The top three international destinations from Lucknow were -- Dubai, Muscat, and Riyadh. Similarly, the top three domestic destinations from the city were -- Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Currently, the airport acts as a gateway to 24 domestic and seven international destinations for passengers from Lucknow.