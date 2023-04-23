HC grants bail to two accused in Alaya Apartment collapse case

LUCKNOW The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has granted bail to two accused in the Alaya Apartment collapse case. A single-judge bench of Justice Subhash Vidyarthi on April 20 granted bail to Mohammad Tariq and Nawazish Shahid. Senior advocate Anoop Trivedi represented the two in the court. The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has granted bail to the two accused. (Sourced)

The five-floor multi-storey residential apartment at Wazir Hasan Road collapsed on January 24 this year most likely due to construction activity in the building’s parking. A day after the incident, an FIR was lodged at the Hazratganj police station.

Due to the collapse, three people lost their lives and 14 others were injured. The victims included -- Begum Haider (75), her daughter-in-law Uzma Talha (35), and school teacher Shabana.