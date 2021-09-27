Lucknow: Speed up Covid vaccination, contact people due to take second dose, says Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed health officials to speed up Covid-19 vaccination and contact those who have their second dose due.

Chairing the Covid-19 review meeting, the CM Yogi directed officials to launch a special infectious disease control campaign from October 17 to November 16 across the state. Officials were also asked to prepare a plan, including interdepartmental coordination for the same, and ensure people are made aware regarding prevention against the infectious diseases.

The CM asked officials to be in touch with the union health ministry officials for smooth supply of Covid-19 vaccine doses for the state. With continuous efforts of the state government, during the second wave of Covid-19, positive cases have been brought down and so far, in 32 districts of the state there were no Covid cases.

These districts include Aligarh, Amethi, Amroha, Orraiya, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Badaun, Baghpat, Balia, Banda, Bahraich, Bijnor, Farukhabad, Ghazipur, Gonda, Hamirpur, Hapur, Hardoi, Hathras, Kanpur Dehat, Kasganj, Mahoba, Mirzapur, Moradabad, Mujaffarnagar, Pilibhit, Rampur, Sant Kabirnagar, Shamli, Shrawasti, Sitapur and Sonebhadra.

“The positivity rate in Uttar Pradesh is below 0.01% while recovery rate is 98.8%. In the past 24 hours, 2.17 lakh tests were conducted and no fresh cases were reported in 67 districts while in eight districts fresh cases were reported in single digit,” he said.

The number of active cases in the state at present is 167, including the 11 fresh cases reported during the past 24-hours. Meanwhile, situation of dengue is under control in Firozabad, Agra and Mathura, and the number of new patients is going down, he added.

‘Hold spl meetings on Gandhi Jayanti’

The CM asked officials to conduct special meetings at the gram panchayats on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, and Swachh Bharat Mission and Jal Jivan Mission should also be discussed.

“The concept of Gram Swaraj by Mahatma Gandhi is now bearing fruits. On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, discussions should also be held on how to make village self-reliant. These meetings should have participation of maximum villagers,” he said.

The CM further directed officials to make assessment of the damage caused to crops due to excess rains, and said compensation should be paid as per the rules. This should get top priority, he added.