Lucknow Expect partly cloudy sky with possibility of one or two spells of rain/thundershower in the state capital on Monday, said met department. There is a forecast for rain/thundershowers very likely at isolated places over the state. Lucknow likely to witness rain/thundershower: Met (file)

The change in weather is due to western disturbances and cyclonic circulation over Madhya Pradesh, says Mohd Danish, Lucknow met incharge.

The state capital on Sunday experienced pleasant weather due to overcast conditions and a brief spell of rain in some parts of the city. The maximum and minimum temperatures in Lucknow were 36.8 and 21 degrees Celsius. Lucknow experienced 3.2 mm rainfall.

With the weather turning pleasant, people went for outings on Sunday, the day after Eid ul Fitr. Malls were dotted with people of all age groups.

The maximum temperature in most cities in the state dropped below the 40-degree Celsius mark. Lakhimpur Kheri was hottest in the state at 41 degrees Celsius, Sultanpur 39.4, Kanpur 39.3, Prayagraj and Varanasi 38.9, Gorakhpur 38.8, Hamirpur 38.2, Ballia 37.5 degrees Celsius.