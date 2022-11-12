Lucknow: Underserved students get ‘Shark Tank’ simulation at Jaipuria’s entrepreneurship fair

LUCKNOW: “It all starts with an idea” is probably one of the most celebrated entrepreneurial dictums. Living up to the maxim, underserved children participating in the first entrepreneurship fair -- organised by Lucknow-based Seth MR Jaipuria School -- put forth ingenious business ideas during the event on Saturday.

Three teams of Class VIII students from the Navsrijan Education Society, a school for underserved children, participated in the Shark Tank-like competition. Like the popular TV show, business ideas were pitched to sharks (investors), and the most feasible and well-thought-out ideas received interest from financiers.

The participating students -- who were trained for the event by NimbleQ, an institution that focuses on leadership and entrepreneurship training for school children -- managed to amaze faculty members and judges with their out-of-the-box ideas. The ideas were presented to Sandeep Singh, minister for basic education in Uttar Pradesh and chief guest of the event, and the mentors and would-be financiers.

Among the business proposals pitched by the young entrepreneurial brains were -- ‘Padhai Madad’, a portal to facilitate the educational needs of students as per their acumen; ‘Kaarigar’, a website to help daily wagers and those from lower income groups find work opportunities; and ‘Foodiego’, an application catered to selling leftover food to underprivileged people at lowered rates.

The three student groups had even selected representatives like CEOs, COOs, CFOs, marketing, sales, human resource, and service department representatives for the event. During their training in the run-up to the event, students were instructed on business, technology, and finance. Now, after the Entrepreneurship Mela, the NimbleQ team is set to work on further developing these applications and securing funding for the same.

Madhukar Varshney, the founder of NimbleQ, which provided free-of-cost training to Navsrijan students, said, “Nearly 18 crore people who would be joining the Indian workforce by 2050 are in schools today. Therefore, they should be provided with quality education.”

In a similar vein, Sandeep Singh said, “Quality education is a tool that should be available to all children. One can only succeed if they never stop trying.” Meanwhile, Asha Chaddha, the principal of Navsrijan Education Society, said, “This entrepreneurship training helped in bridging the gap between privileged and underprivileged students.”

The parents/guardians of the participating students were also present at the event. They thanked authorities for providing their children with access to free quality education.