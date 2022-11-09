Lucknow University features in QS University Rankings for Asia 2023 for 2nd consecutive yr, only state varsity in U.P. to achieve feat

LUCKNOW: Lucknow University has yet again featured in the QS University Rankings for Asia 2023, becoming the only state university in Uttar Pradesh to achieve the feat. This is the second consecutive year when LU has managed to bag a spot on the list, said a communique issued by the varsity official.

“QS - Quacquarelli Symonds is one of the agencies that ranks popular universities and educational institutions in the global academic field. Based on the statistics of every university’s performance, QS University Rankings methodically ranks higher educational institutions which provide effective guidance to both students and institutions,” the university said in a release.

Professor Alok Kumar Rai, vice-chancellor of Lucknow University, has expressed his firm commitment to working towards the progress in the educational quality of the varsity and persistently striving for its betterment. He also expressed his gratitude towards all the students, teachers, and staff members along with other stakeholders for the feat. The ranking will be instrumental in getting university international visibility. It also opens doors for the implementation of NEP-related works like the digitalisation of the varsity.

This ranking is a significant achievement for Lucknow University as about 119 Indian universities -- including IITs, public/private/central universities as well -- were included in the Asia University Ranking 2023. Among them, only 20 universities across the nation have been ranked on the list, the university said.

Earlier in July, the University of Lucknow was awarded the highest A++ grade by NAAC. Getting featured in the QS Asia Ranking is also significant in reinforcing the varsity’s commitment to becoming a respectable institution in the higher education domain, the VC added.