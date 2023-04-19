Partly cloudy sky to bring some relief from scorching heat: Met

LUCKNOW Overcast conditions are likely to cause a drop in the maximum temperature in Lucknow on Thursday. The maximum and minimum temperature levels are likely to hover around 39 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius respectively. According to the meteorological department, rain and thundershowers are very likely at isolated places in the state.

The weather department has also advised people to avoid going out unnecessarily. (HT Photo)

On Wednesday, Prayagraj remained the hottest day in the state with the mercury soaring up to 44.5 degrees Celsius, which was 4.6 degrees above normal. Prayagraj was followed by Jhansi (43.6 degrees Celsius), Sultanpur (43.4 degrees Celsius), Hamirpur (43.2 degrees Celsius), Faizabad, Fursatganj and Basti (43 degrees Celsius), Kanpur (42.9 degrees Celsius), Ballia (42.5 degrees Celsius), and Fatehpur (42.4 degrees Celsius).

Meanwhile, the maximum and minimum temperature levels in Lucknow were 41 and 25.5 degrees Celsius. The Met department has asked people to take necessary precautions to protect themselves from the effects of heat waves. People are urged to stay indoors during the hottest period of the day, drink plenty of fluids, and wear light-coloured and loose-fitting clothes.

The weather department has also advised people to avoid going out unnecessarily during the heatwave period and to check on vulnerable individuals, including the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions.

Revised school timings

In view of the rise in temperature, school timings in Lucknow have been revised. All schools from class 1 to 8 will now start at 7:30 am and get over by 12:30 pm. Similarly, classes from 9 to 12 will function from 7:30 am to 1:30 pm. The order will be applicable for all government, aided and private schools of all boards, said Lucknow district magistrate Suryapal Gangwar.

“The air outside is getting hot and dry these days, particularly between 11 am and 4 pm. The best possible solutions should be adopted to beat the heat, including drinking some water before leaving home, and then every after one hour. Keeping head and body covered with cotton cloth is another good practice while going out under the sun,” said Dr Vinod Jain, former dean (paramedical) at the King George’s Medical University.

