Lucknow zoo officials urge people to celebrate noise-free Diwali for sake of wildlife

Published on Oct 22, 2022 10:51 PM IST

The zoo officials requested the residents to, instead, take time out and visit the zoo on the festival day.

City zoo officials on Saturday campaigned for a ‘noise-free’ Diwali. (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: City zoo officials on Saturday campaigned for a ‘noise-free’ Diwali and appealed to people of residential colonies near the zoo to not burst high-decibel firecrackers on the day as they scare animals and birds.

“Avoid high-decibel crackers, which not only poses a threat to people but also the wildlife that live near you. They also cause pollution,” zoo director VK Mishra said as he and other zoo officials campaigned from door to door.

“We all share a responsibility to keep the wildlife safe and healthy. All are requested to celebrate eco-Diwali and cooperate in keeping the environment healthy.” The zoo officials requested the residents to, instead, take time out and visit the zoo on the festival day.

