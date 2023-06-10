Charbagh Redevelopment Project: Station to have 7-storeyed back entrance with modern amenities

LUCKNOW City’s Charbagh station is all set to witness a makeover worth nearly ₹500 crore. As part of the project, the back side of the station is to be developed into a seven-storeyed building. The work of the building has already started. (HT Photo)

“The station’s second entrance at the back side of the current entrance will have a seven-storey building with the ground floor spanning 8,299 square meters. The work of the building has already started,” said Rekha Sharma, senior divisional commercial manager, Northern Railways, Lucknow.

“The proposed new seven-storey station building at the second entrance will have an area of 8,299 square metres on the ground floor, 9,267 square metres on the first floor, and 8,158 square metres on the second floor. The area of the floors above that will be 5,924, 5,909, 4,815, 2,176, and 175 metres respectively,” she said.

“About 30,000 cubic metres of foundation soil will be excavated in the construction of the building. The construction work of the foundation of the new building will be completed with 10,500 cubic meters of reinforced cement concrete, 12, 000 quintal rebar and 40,000 quintal cement,” said Northern Railways in its press note.

According to the railway, the work of integrated redevelopment of Charbagh station is in progress under the Amrit Bharat station scheme for the modernisation of stations by the Ministry of Railways. “The building will have all modern public amenities. The master plan has been prepared and the work of integrated redevelopment of the station is in progress. RCC work has been started after excavating the foundation of the new station building of the second entrance,” said the senior DCM.

“By removing various obstacles in the work of the new building, the entire working area has been secured by installing strong view cutter barricades, so that there is no inconvenience to the passengers coming to the station and compliance of environmental instructions is ensured,” she added.

Meanwhile, Suresh Kumar Sapra, DRM, NR, Lucknow, said, “Constructed by Rail Land Development Authority, the facility will have all amenities that a city centre has. For instance, a food court, and a shopping complex, among others. Not only passengers but general visitors can also visit it. An elevated concourse will be developed that will connect both the front and back building.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON