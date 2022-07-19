Ludhiana | 10 days on, 2 arrested for robbing Jammu trader
Two men were arrested on Monday for robbing a Jammu-based trader and pushing him into the Sidhwan Canal near Jaspal Bangar bridge on July 8.
The accused have been identified as Gaurav Kumar alias Gora of Giaspura and Gurpreet Singh alias Rajan of Shimlapuri, who are both auto-rickshaw drivers.Police also arrested one Rahul Kumar of Makkar Colony on Sua Road in Giaspura, a factory worker to whom the duo had sold a plasma cutter machine which they had snatched from the victim.
Police have recovered the machine, ₹1,800 and the victim’s mobile phone from the suspects. The three-wheeler which was used in the crime has also been seized.
While addressing the media, assistant commissioner of police (south) Vaibhav Sehgal said the victim, Irfan, had bought the plasma cutter machine from a Ludhiana-based company on Gill Road and had brought it to the city to get it fixed as it had developed a defect.
Police said Irfan had hired Gaurav’s auto-rickshaw from the railway station after arriving in the city at around 9.40pm on July 8. He asked Gaurav to take him to his hotel in Sahnewal. Later, Rajan also got into the auto-rickshaw.
After reaching an isolated place near Jaspal Bhangar, the duo assaulted the victim with an iron rod and then threw him into the canal after snatching his money and valuables.Believing that the victim might have died, they fled with the three-wheeler. But, Irfan survived and reached Sahnewal police station to lodge a complaint. The ACP said an FIR was registered under Sections 379-B and 307 of Indian Penal Code at Sahnewal police station on July 9.
Inspector Amandeep Brar, station house officer (SHO) at Sahnewal police station, said it is suspected that the duo may be involved in committing highway robberies.
-
Bhupinder Singh, he of the soulful voice, dies at 82
Mumbai That distinct voice will continue to live on in our memories. One clearly remembers R.D. Burman's composition 'Beeti Na Bitai Raina' in the 1972 film Parichay. Lata Mangeshkar sang for Jaya Bhaduri, and after her melodious part, Bhupinder sang for Sanjeev Kumar, shown to be ailing. He had been suffering from health complications for some time. As a boy, Bhupinder learnt his early music lessons from his a trained vocalist, father Natha Singh.
-
Prayagraj: 533 differently-abled girl students of govt primary schools to get stipend
A stipend of Rs 2,000 each will be given to 533 differently-abled girls studying in government-run primary and upper primary schools of the district. These students will get Rs 200 per month for a maximum period of 10 months. Basic Shiksha Adhikari Prayagraj Praveen Kumar Tiwari and district coordinator, inclusive education, Shraddha Gobrele have issued instructions to all the block education officers (BEOs) in this regard, informed a senior basic education department official.
-
Drunk cook’s bomb hoax keeps police busy for 12 hrs
Mumbai: A 35-year-old inebriated cook on Saturday night sent the Mumbai police on a wild goose chase by sending a message to the control room that some anti-social elements were planning to plant bombs at the Mahalaxmi Race Course. The bomb detection and disposal squad of the Mumbai police was then compelled to conduct a thorough search at the race course only to find out later that it was a hoax call.
-
One more held for smuggling guns through Delhi airport
Days after a Gurugram-based couple was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle 45 hand guns into the country, Delhi Police on Monday said they arrested the man's brother, who had been on the run. Delhi Police public relations officer deputy commissioner of police Suman Nalwa identified Singh as a resident of Gurugram, Manjit Singh, who was arrested on the basis of a tip off from Dwarka's Sector 9 from under a Metro bridge.
-
Tetrapods back on Marine Drive
Mumbai A day after residents of two Marine Drive buildings complained about experiencing vibrations inside their buildings during high-tide hours, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials on Monday said that they will be putting tetrapods back on the Marine Drive shoreline. Officials also said that a detailed assessment will be carried out soon. On Monday, a team of civic officials carried out a technical visit at the spot.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics