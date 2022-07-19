Ludhiana | 10 days on, 2 arrested for robbing Jammu trader

Two men were arrested on Monday for robbing a Jammu-based trader and pushing him into the Sidhwan Canal near Jaspal Bangar bridge on July 8.

The accused have been identified as Gaurav Kumar alias Gora of Giaspura and Gurpreet Singh alias Rajan of Shimlapuri, who are both auto-rickshaw drivers.Police also arrested one Rahul Kumar of Makkar Colony on Sua Road in Giaspura, a factory worker to whom the duo had sold a plasma cutter machine which they had snatched from the victim.

Police have recovered the machine, ₹1,800 and the victim’s mobile phone from the suspects. The three-wheeler which was used in the crime has also been seized.

While addressing the media, assistant commissioner of police (south) Vaibhav Sehgal said the victim, Irfan, had bought the plasma cutter machine from a Ludhiana-based company on Gill Road and had brought it to the city to get it fixed as it had developed a defect.

Police said Irfan had hired Gaurav’s auto-rickshaw from the railway station after arriving in the city at around 9.40pm on July 8. He asked Gaurav to take him to his hotel in Sahnewal. Later, Rajan also got into the auto-rickshaw.

After reaching an isolated place near Jaspal Bhangar, the duo assaulted the victim with an iron rod and then threw him into the canal after snatching his money and valuables.Believing that the victim might have died, they fled with the three-wheeler. But, Irfan survived and reached Sahnewal police station to lodge a complaint. The ACP said an FIR was registered under Sections 379-B and 307 of Indian Penal Code at Sahnewal police station on July 9.

Inspector Amandeep Brar, station house officer (SHO) at Sahnewal police station, said it is suspected that the duo may be involved in committing highway robberies.