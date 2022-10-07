Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana | 21-yr-old man arrested for raping teen neighbour

Ludhiana | 21-yr-old man arrested for raping teen neighbour

Published on Oct 07, 2022

The arrested accused has been identified as Rajneesh, 21, of Pipal Wala Chowk, Giaspura, Ludhiana.

The arrested accused has been booked under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code by the Ludhiana police. (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 21-year-old man was arrested by Tibba police on Thursday for raping his 16-year-old neighbour in Giaspura.

The arrested accused has been identified as Rajneesh, 21, of Pipal Wala Chowk, Giaspura.

The FIR was lodged against him based on the statement of the victim’s mother. The complainant stated that the incident took place when she had gone to the market with her husband and son on Tuesday afternoon and her daughter was alone at home. She alleged that the accused forced his way into their house and raped her daughter and threatened to harm her if she confided in anyone.

When she returned home, her daughter narrated the incident to her, following which she filed a complaint.

Assistant sub-inspector Kulwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that Rajneesh has been booked under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code.

Friday, October 07, 2022
