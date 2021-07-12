Ludhiana: 24 new Covid cases detected in district
As many as 24 patients tested positive for Covid-19 in Ludhiana on Sunday. However, no deaths or black fungus cases were reported on the day.
Two patients are however on ventilator support in the district.
The fresh cases include 10 patients with influenza-like symptoms and seven patients referred from outpatient departments.
Ludhiana currently has 160 active cases. Besides, 31 patients of black fungus are also recuperating in the district.
