Ludhiana | 52-year-old man dies during scuffle, 4 booked

A 52-year-old man died during a scuffle at Dashmesh Nagar in Dhuri Lines on Friday.

The Division Number 6 police have lodged an FIR against four people, including Rani, the victim’s sister; another relative Sharda, her husband Surinder Singh and Tarsem Lal alias Bhola.

The victim has been identified as Randhir Singh. An FIR has been lodged based on the statement of Kanchan Devi, Randhir’s wife.

Kanchan said they had established a temple on the ground floor of their house. She added that the four of them turned up to their house on Friday and tried to force them to relinquish control of it to Bhola. When they refused, the accused assaulted them.

The woman added that during the attack, her husband collapsed and fell on the ground. She rushed him to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Police said they have sent the body to civil hospital for postmortem and will add more sections to the FIR based on the autopsy report. It is suspected that he died of a cardiac arrest.

ASI Dilbagh Singh, investigating officer, said that a case has been registered under Sections 323, 341, 451 and 506 of Indian Penal Code.