Ludhiana: 91 applicants give recruitment exam for master cadre in English, science a miss

As many as 943 candidates appeared in the recruitment test of master cadre in English and science that was conducted at three examination centres in the city government schools on Sunday. Over 91 applicants remained absent during the exams. The state government will be enlisting 2,527 teachers to fill vacancies in border area schools.

A total of 743 candidates had applied for the English exam, out of which only 676 appeared between 9.30 am to 12 pm. While 267 appeared for the science exam at two centres between 2 pm to 4.30 pm, and 91 applicants remained absent.

In the morning shift, candidates started reporting at 8.15 am and in the afternoon, at 12.45 pm.

At Government Model Senior Secondary School, Punjab Agricultural University, out of 291 candidates, 264 appeared in the exams, and at Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Jawahar Nagar, 223 applicants took the exam while 20 did not turn up. At GSSS, Mundian Kalan, 456 out of a total of 500 applicants took the exam.

Lakhvir Singh district education officer (DEO), secondary, inspected all three examination centres in the morning and two in the afternoon shift. He said, “Proper arrangements were made at all the centres, and the paper was conducted peacefully. We did not receive any complaint from any exam centre.”

As per Covid protocols, 24 candidates were accommodated in a room and social distancing was maintained. Cops were deployed at the exam centres to maintain order.

The candidates found both the English and science exams balanced.

Sarabjeet Singh, a resident of Ludhiana, who appeared for the English exam at Government Model Senior Secondary Smart School, Punjab Agricultural University, said, “The paper was simple and I am confident that I will clear the exam. I was able to complete the paper in the allotted time.”