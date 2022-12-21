Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana: Cleanliness, waste segregation in focus during zonal chiefs’ meeting with MC commissioner

Ludhiana: Cleanliness, waste segregation in focus during zonal chiefs’ meeting with MC commissioner

Published on Dec 21, 2022

Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal directed the zonal chiefs to move to field and ensure timely lifting of garbage from secondary dump sites, cleanliness of public toilets and source segregation of waste by households

To ensure cleanliness, the zonal commissioners have been directed to conduct surprise checks in all four zones of the Ludhiana MC to keep tabs on the attendance of sweepers. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

To ensure cleanliness, the zonal commissioners have been directed to conduct surprise checks in all four zones of the civic body to keep tabs on the attendance of sweepers.

The move comes following a meeting of municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal with the zonal chiefs and officials of the MC health branch, under the banner of ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’, at Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar.

Aggrawal directed the zonal chiefs to move to field and ensure timely lifting of garbage from secondary dump sites, cleanliness of public toilets and source segregation of waste by households. She directed that the e-rickshaws should also be deployed for door-to-door lifting of garbage.

The officials were also directed to ensure composting of horticulture waste in parks/green belts. Challans should be issued to violators burning waste, Aggarwal said.

She said solid waste management is one of the focus areas of the civic body and efforts are being made to ensure compliance of solid waste management rules in the city.

The zonal commissioners have also been directed to impose a penalty on contractor, if there is any delay on his part pertaining to lifting of garbage from the secondary dump sites in the city.

Contractual employees drawing salaries without working

Recently, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Parveen Bansal demanded a probe into the alleged issue of contractual employees working under the municipal corporation (MC) who have been drawing salaries without working.

While demanding a probe from central agencies, Bansal claimed that some of the MC officials received cuts from salaries of these ‘ghost’ employees and in lieu they were shown as present on duty or cheap labour was hired to perform the duty.

Thursday, December 22, 2022
