Ludhiana | Climate-resilient agriculture a priority: PAU V-C

Climate-resilient agriculture is the priority of PAU’s research, said vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal during the monthly review meeting of the Research and Extension Council of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Wednesday.

The meeting, held under the chairmanship of Gosal, was also attended by heads of departments, and scientists from Regional Research Stations, Krishi Vigyan Kendras and Farm Advisory Service Centres.

In his address, Gosal urged the research and extension scientists to combat the agricultural challenges with determined spirits and called for the speedy transfer of technologies to the farmers’ field for positive results.

“With PAU completing its 60 years of glorious service to the state’s agriculture, scientists located on-and-off-the campus must whole-heartedly contribute to the success of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations, set to kick off soon,” he said.

While director of extension education Ashok Kumar lauded the research and extension services of PAU during the Covid-19 pandemic, additional director of extension education GS Buttar presented the report of the previous review meeting, which was discussed in detail with thrust on problems and solutions.

Additional director, communication, TS Riar, shed light upon the 60 years’ journey of PAU and said the events to be organised during the entire year would showcase PAU’s significant contributions to agriculture and allied areas.

On the occasion, former deputy director, KVK Sri Muktsar Sahib, NS Dhaliwal, and district extension specialist, Gurdaspur, Sumesh Chopra, who attained superannuation, were extended best wishes.

Shun stubble burning: PAU appeals to farmers

As many as 100 farmers participated in an awareness camp on “crop residue management” organised by the department of extension education, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU),in Dolon Kalan and Chamanda villages of Pakhowal block, here on Wednesday.

Experts and students of the department have been continuously urging the rural community to shun the practice of paddy straw burning by organising various programmes in different villages of the district.

Addressing the gathering of farmers, head of the department of extension education Kuldeep Singh, discussed the effects of stubble burning on human health, soil health and environment. He advised the farmers to purchase agricultural machinery for paddy straw management on cooperative basis to share expenses.

The final year students of BSc agriculture (honours) of the department, who are currently undergoing Rural Awareness Work Experience (RAWE) programme, encouraged the villagers to restrain from burning paddy straw in fields after harvesting by adopting alternate technologies developed by PAU. They also motivated them to opt for kitchen gardening, and soil and water testing. Students also promoted PAU technologies through the display of posters.

Experts briefed about successful cultivation practices of wheat crop and motivated farmers to adopt short duration varieties of paddy for efficient straw management.

Extension scientist Lakhwinder Kaur apprised farmers of the digital newspaper Kheti Sandesh, PAU Kisan App, PAU farmers’ portal and PAU Facebook live programme. Later, the training saw fruitful discussion of villagers with the scientists of PAU and the participants appreciated the efforts made by the university.