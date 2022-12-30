Ludhiana: Delaying possession of plot by 6 years costs real estate agency

The Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum has directed real estate agency AIPL Ambuja Housing and Urban Infrastructure Ltd Khanna to pay ₹1 per square yards per day from August 22, 2013, to February 01, 2019, to Haryana-based complainants for delaying possession of plot by six years.

The forum, headed by Sanjeev Batra, ordered that the company should also pay interest on ₹2,50,000 as club membership fees at an interest of 8% per annum from May 23, 2012, till date of actual payment.

Kanwal Nain Singh Bedi, 80, and her daughter Kirandeep Kaur— residents of Ambala city, Haryana, filed a complaint on February 26, 2019, under Section 12 of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986 sought compensation of ₹2,00,000 for mental agony, harassment, and deficiency in service, along with compensation at the rate of ₹1 per day per square yard with litigation expenses amounting to ₹22,000.

Bedi stated that when they purchased the 200 sq yards plot worth ₹12,40,900 on May 23, 2012, inclusive of membership charges, the company assured that the possession will be given shortly.

Bedi said it was agreed that if they failed to deliver the possession of the plot within 15 months from the date of purchase, they will be liable to pay ₹1 per day per square yard.

However, the company failed to deliver the possession of the plot on April 06, 2017, despite making rounds of builder office. Later, Bedi received a notice from the company informing that they have been allotted a 194 sq yards plot, though Bedi had made full and final payment for 200 sq yards plot.

On February 07, 2019, the company registered a sale deed in favour of Bedi for an area of 194 sq yards.