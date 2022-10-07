Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana | Factory owner duped of 2L on pretext of exchanging old currency notes

Ludhiana | Factory owner duped of 2L on pretext of exchanging old currency notes

others
Published on Oct 07, 2022 12:44 AM IST

The victim said they decided to exchange currency notes on Thursday and the accused called him near Shivpuri, Ludhiana. He said he reached the location with the cash and the accused also came there with his two accomplices. Three men handed him a bundle wrapped in a piece of paper and fled before he could check it properly

The accused had given the Ludhiana victim bundles of plain paper in exchange of old currency notes. (HT FILE)
The accused had given the Ludhiana victim bundles of plain paper in exchange of old currency notes. (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Three men duped the owner of a cycle parts manufacturing unit of 2 lakh on Thursday on the pretext of exchanging old currency notes near Shivpuri.

The victim has been identified as Mohit Mishra, 25, of Daba Road, who owns a factory on Eastman Chowk.

Mishra said he had met one of the accused outside a bank on Partap Chowk around six days ago. The accused told him he has 2.3 lakh in cash, but the notes are old and a slightly torn and offered to exchange the old notes for 2 lakh. Mishra said he initially refused, but the man kept on insisting and they exchanged numbers.

Mishra said they decided to carry out the exchange on Thursday and the accused called him near Shivpuri. Mishra said he reached the location with the cash and the accused also came there with his two accomplices. Mishra said the three men handed him a bundle wrapped in a piece of paper and fled before he could check it properly. After they left, he found that they had given him bundles of plain paper.

Inspector Rajesh Thakur, station house officer at Daresi police station, said that an FIR has been lodged against three unidentified accused. He added that the suspects and their bike have been captured on CCTV and police are trying to trace them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out