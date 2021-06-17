Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana: Group admin among two booked booked for offensive remarks on WhatsApp
The accused are yet to be identified. (Representational photo)
Ludhiana: Group admin among two booked booked for offensive remarks on WhatsApp

Police said both the accused, who posted derogatory remarks on Dr BR Amberdkar and other leaders, have switched off their mobile number, but they will be tracked down soon
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON JUN 17, 2021 01:49 AM IST

The Daresi police here have booked the administrator of a WhatsApp group and another member for posting derogatory remarks against Dr BR Ambedkar.

The accused are yet to be identified, said police, who are trying to trace them through their mobile phone numbers.

A case was registered following a complaint by Jamson Ghai of Basti Jodhewal.

Ghai, who is a member of Punjab Legal Cell Ludhiana, stated that the accused is the administrator of a WhatsApp group named Nathuram Godse Vichaar Manch, and during a conversation on some topic, he has passed derogatory comments against Dr BR Ambedkar and other prominent leaders which have hurt the sentiments of the members belonging to the Schedule Caste community.

Investigating officer sub-inspector Sunita Kaur said that both the accused have switched off their phones, but they will be tracked down soon.

A case under Sections 294 and 297 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Daresi police station.

