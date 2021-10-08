Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana Improvement Trust tightens noose around transport mafia
Ludhiana Improvement Trust tightens noose around transport mafia

To prevent illegal parking of buses and other heavy vehicles at the vacant land near the bus stand, Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) got height barriers installed at the site on Thursday. They added that the move aims to eliminate the transport mafia.
Updated on Oct 08, 2021 12:57 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The officials informed that 40 tourist buses without proper documents were impounded during the inspection conducted by transport minister Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on October 3.

They added that the move aims to eliminate the bus mafia. Further, the authorities will also keep a check on the unauthorised parking of buses in the area.

The LIT officials also got complaints regarding some miscreants charging illegal parking fees at the site. The officials put posters there stating that only two, three, and four-wheeler parking is allowed at the site. The vehicles can be parked there for free till the LIT allots the parking contract to a contractor. The posters also state that bus parking is not permitted there.

LIT chairman Raman Balasubramaniam stated that the height barriers have been installed to tighten the noose around the transport mafia as they used to park and run the buses from the site illegally.

Friday, October 08, 2021
