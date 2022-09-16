Ludhiana | Labourer rapes 8-year-old daughter, arrested

Sahnewal police have arrested a labourer for raping his 8-year-old daughter in Dhandhari Kalan.

In her complaint, the victim’s mother stated that the incident took place when she was sleeping with her husband and children at their one-room rented accommodation on September 11.

She told police that she went to the common washroom at night and when she returned, she found the room was bolted from inside. When she looked through the window, she was shocked to see her husband raping their 8-year-old daughter.

She raised the alarm, following which their neighbours gathered there, rescued the girl and informed the police.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, station house officer at Sahnewal police station, said that a case has been registered against the accused under Section 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The victim has three siblings and she is the second youngest.

Minors not safe even at home

August 3: In a shocking incident, a 9-year-old girl’s grandfather and uncle (father’s younger brother) were arrested for raping her at EWS Colony in Chandigarh Road. According to the victim, the accused had been sexually assaulting her for the past three months.

July 23: A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father at Boparai Khurd village in Raikot. According to the victim, her father threatened to set her ablaze if she confided in anyone.