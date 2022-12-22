Ludhiana: Man assaults pastor with sharp weapon, arrested

Tibba police have arrested a dairy owner for assaulting a pastor with a sharp weapon during a procession held to mark Christmas at Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Colony in Tibba on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Bhajan Singh of Banda Bahadur Colony on Tibba Road. He was reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of pastor Iqbal Masih of Rishi Nagar on Tibba road. Masih said that he was leading the religious procession, when the accused stopped them and made derogatory remarks against their community.

Masih said that when he objected to the remarks, the accused assaulted and injured him with a sharp weapon.

Assistant sub-inspector Gurdial Singh, investigating officer, said that a case has been registered under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code.

Police said Bhajan had called the pastor to offer prayers at his home when his son had fallen ill one and a half years ago.