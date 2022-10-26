Ludhiana man commits suicide after wife leaves home following a spat

A 24-year-old resident of Grewal Colony, Tibba, ended his life by hanging himself after his wife, whom he married 9 months ago, following a spat refused to celebrate their first Diwali with him and went to her maternal house.

Son of a sub-inspector of home guard department deputed in Ludhiana, the victim left a suicide note in which he asked his parents to bring his wife back home. Tibba police have lodged an FIR against his wife and in-laws for abetment to suicide.

The family came to know about his extreme step in the wee hours of Tuesday. When after persistent knocking at his room’s door he did not respond, his mother called on neighbours, who broke open the door to only find him hanging from the ceiling fan. They immediately informed Tibba police.

The victim had returned from Cyprus. The father of the victim said soon after marriage, his daughter-in-law had started harassing his son. She wanted to go abroad following which they had spent ₹25-lakh on her study visa. Meanwhile, they had come to know that she had mentioned herself as single in the documents, he added.

The sub-inspector also alleged that his daughter-in-law told his son that she would leave him after reaching abroad.

He added that on Monday evening, her daughter-in-law and son had indulged in a spat over an issue. He alleged that she called on her parents who thrashed his son. When his wife came for the rescue of their son the accused thrashed her too, he said, adding that his daughter-in-law had left the house immediately, while his son wanted her to stay as it was their first Diwali after marriage, but she refused.

On the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, his son hanged himself from the ceiling fan.

Inspector Harjinder Singh, station house officer at Tibba police station, said the victim has not named anyone in the suicide note, but the police lodged an FIR following the statements recorded by his parents. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

The victim had come in contact with the accused through an advertisement published in the matrimonial column of a newspaper. He started talking to the woman over phone and solemnized marriage with her nine months ago against the will of his parents. They had not invited their relatives at the wedding.