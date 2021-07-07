Ludhiana man duped of 23gm gold wire, cops suspect Irani gang’s hand

A goldsmith was duped of 23gm gold in Sarafa Bazar on Monday. Police suspect it to be the handiwork of Irani gang members as the modus operandi seems to match.

Complainant Shanti Lal, 23, said he was heading to his workshop after receiving a gold wire from a jeweller when two men intercepted him and engaged him in a religious conversation.

The duo even tricked him into handing over his wallet for a brief moment. However, it wasn’t until he reached his workshop that he realised that the duo had duped him of the gold wire.

Sub-inspector Rachpal Singh of Division Number 4 police station said a case under Sections

379-B (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

Cops are scanning closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the area to identify the accused.

The notorious Irani gang had, on June 30, stolen two boxes of jewellery from a Chandigarh- based jeweller. The accused, impersonating as police personnel, had stopped the jeweller on the pretext of checking and executed the crime.