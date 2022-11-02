Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana MC initiates road repair and patchwork drive

Ludhiana MC initiates road repair and patchwork drive

others
Published on Nov 02, 2022 12:26 AM IST

Sharing details, mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu said the repair work could not be initiated as the government had stopped the mining process. With gravel and sand available again, the Ludhiana MC has initiated the repair work of roads

MC team initiating road repair and patchwork drive in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
MC team initiating road repair and patchwork drive in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The municipal corporation on Tuesday initiated a road repair and patchwork drive to fill the potholes and broken road across the city.

Sharing details, mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu said the repair work could not be initiated as the government had stopped the mining process. With gravel and sand available again, the civic body has initiated the repair work of roads.

He said in the first phase, all the main road across the city would be repaired, while in the second phase, the process of filling the potholes on streets and link roads would be carried out.

Sandhu added that the repair would stop only during rain.

It was a long-pending demand of city residents to repair broken roads across the city. Many areas were dotted with potholes following the monsoon season and residents had been complaining about the same.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out