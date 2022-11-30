Ludhiana MC tightens noose around encroachers

With traffic being disrupted in Daresi, Partap Bazar, Kesar Ganj chowk and surrounding areas due to encroachments done by shopkeepers and street vendors, the municipal corporation (MC), along with the police, organised anti-encroachment drives in the areas on Wednesday and confiscated material kept along the roadside.

Zonal commissioner Neeraj Jain also accompanied the team as the field staff had last week faced strong resistance during an anti-encroachment drive conducted by the department in Gandhi Nagar.

Jain said the MC had been receiving complaints against the encroachment done by shopkeepers, due to which traffic jams were being witnessed in the area. While the MC removed encroachments, the police took action against wrongly parked vehicles. Challans were also issued to violators.

Traffic police issues challan to motorcyclist for raising alert

During the drive, traffic police also issued a challan to a motorcyclist who was riding without helmet and had also raised an alarm in the area to alert encroachers before the teams reached the spot. The man asked the shopkeepers and street vendors to remove the material from the roadsides to avoid action by the civic body.

MC removes illegal fish market

In a joint action by all the four zones of the civic body, the teams, led by joint commissioner Kulpreet Singh, removed the illegal fish market which was established near Eastman chowk in Dhandari Kalan area.