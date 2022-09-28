Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana | Plastic to be used in road construction in New Partap Colony

Ludhiana | Plastic to be used in road construction in New Partap Colony

Published on Sep 28, 2022

Councillor Gurpreet Gopi stated that retired IAS officer Kahan Singh Pannu got a road constructed using multi-layered plastic waste mixed with bitumen in Fatehgarh Sahib in 2018, when he was the chairman of Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB).

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

In a first of its kind project in the city, the Ludhiana municipal Corporation (MC) has issued the work order for construction of a road in New Partap Colony of ward number 94 by mixing plastic waste with bitumen.

The project has been planned on the recommendation of councillor Gurpreet Gogi, who stated that work will start in a few days and the entire process will be captured on video.

MC officials said 6% plastic will be used in construction of the road with 94% bitumen and the project will be taken up at a cost of 43.30 lakh.

Gogi said that he has been working on this project for a long time and if it is successful, he will urge authorities to implement it in other parts of the city too. This will also help MC in manage the over 300 metric tonnes of plastic waste which is generated in the city per day.

He stated that under this project, plastic waste will first be cleaned and then shredded to small pieces. Then, it will be melted at high temperature, before being mixed with bitumen material (hot-mix material) used in construction of roads. Gogi stated that it is expected that the contractor will acquire the shredded plastic from Patiala.

Gopi stated that retired IAS officer Kahan Singh Pannu got a road constructed using multi-layered plastic waste mixed with bitumen in Fatehgarh Sahib in 2018, when he was the chairman of Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB). The road was found to be perfectly sturdy.

Gogi writes to Union ministry of environment

Gogi has also written to the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change, seeking mandatory national and state level policies for use of plastic waste in road construction projects. He stated that this will not only reduce plastic waste and pollution, but also reduce cost.

