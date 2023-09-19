Ludhiana: Railway employee bludgeoned to death, five booked

A railway employee was bludgeoned to death at a tea stall near Railway Colony Number 9 on intervening night of Sunday and Monday. A first information report against five unidentified assailants was lodged by Division Number 5 Police. (iStock)

The victim has been identified as Pardeep Kumar Dogra, 31, of Railway Colony. He was deputed as a pointsman in the railway.

A first information report against five unidentified assailants was lodged by Division Number 5 Police.

According to the police, Pardeep Kumar was sitting near the tea stall with some of his acquaintances- including a railway employee. He indulged in a spat with them following which the assailants assaulted him with blunt weapons and fled.

The onlookers rushed him to civil hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries.