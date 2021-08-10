Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana records just 1 new Covid case in 24 hrs
Earlier, as many as two cases were reported on three separate days of the month which was the previous lowest single-day figure. There are 54 active cases in the district at present. (Bloomberg)
Earlier, as many as two cases were reported on three separate days of the month which was the previous lowest single-day figure. There are 54 active cases in the district at present. (Bloomberg)
others

Ludhiana records just 1 new Covid case in 24 hrs

While no death was reported, the total number of cases in Ludhiana so far has reached 87,350 while the deaths stand at 2,095.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 01:41 AM IST

With just one new Covid-19 case in the last 24 hours, the district on Monday saw its lowest daily count since the outbreak last year.

While no death was reported, the total number of cases in Ludhiana so far has reached 87,350 while the deaths stand at 2,095.

The lowest count comes three days after 13 cases were reported on August 6. Earlier, as many as two cases were reported on three separate days of the month which was the previous lowest single-day figure. There are 54 active cases in the district at present.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said residents should not become complacent and continue to take precautions such as washing hands, maintaining social distancing, as the threat of a third wave still looms large

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.