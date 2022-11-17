Ludhiana resident booked for derogatory remarks on woman

Sarabha Nagar police on Thursday booked a resident of Sector 32, Chandigarh road, for making derogatory remarks on a woman on Facebook.

The complainant, Gaganpreet Singh of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, said the accused, Gurwinder Singh, made derogatory remarks about him, his wife and other family members.

The police have lodged an FIR against the accused under Sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 67 and 67-A of the Information Technology Act (IT).

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, West) Mandeep Singh said that a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

In another case, Dugri police lodged an FIR against Amandeep Singh Gill of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar following a complaint of a Tattoo studio owner. The woman stated that the accused made objectionable remarks against her and one of her friends.

Inspector Madhu Bala, station house officer at Dugri police station, said the police lodged an FIR under Sections 294 (obscene acts and songs), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of IPC, Sections 67 and 67A of the IT Act.

The police have arrested the accused and also recovered one mobile phone from his possession used by him for making derogatory remarks, he said.