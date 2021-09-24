Ludhiana sees 3-fold rise in normal rainfall for September

With 295.8mm rain recorded in the city so far this month, Ludhiana has seen a three-fold increase in the normal rainfall for September this year.

The normal rainfall for September is 106.2mm, as per the Met department. The highest rainfall for the month of September was previously seen in 1990, when the figure had gone up to 420.9mm. But in the subsequent years, it remained well below the 295.8mm- mark.

Experts at the department of climate change and agricultural meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), said the pattern of monsoon has changed over the past few years and the withdrawal of monsoon has been delayed.

Normally, withdrawal starts from mid-September but this time, heavy showers are being witnessed even in the penultimate week of the month.

Prabhjyot Kaur, head of the department of climate change and agricultural meteorology, PAU, said, “The pattern seems similar to 1988 when floods were witnessed in the state. At that time too, monsoon withdrawal was delayed and heavy rainfall was witnessed towards the end of the month.”

This year, deficit rainfall was witnessed in the month of August at 107.6mm, against the normal of 190.3mm. However, the cumulative rain of four months, starting June, was higher than the normal (599.6mm), at 759.4mm, said Sidhu.

Maximum temperature lowest in five decades

After Thursday’s downpour, the maximum temperature of the city dipped to 24°C, the lowest recorded for the month of September in the last five decades.

The minimum temperature stood at 23.4°C.