Ludhiana SHO booked for slapping Moga deputy mayor

Moga A day after sub-inspector (SI) Kuldeep Singh, station house officer of Ludhiana Division number 5, slapped Ashok Dhamija, a Congress leader and deputy mayor of Moga municipal corporation, the local police on Friday booked him for criminal intimidation, and other counts.

The Moga Police have also written to the district administration to conduct a magisterial inquiry into the incident. No arrest has been made. On Thursday, the SI had reached the shop of Sahil Kumar, nephew of deputy mayor, at the scrap market in connection with the investigation of a two-wheeler theft case. Sahil had called Dhamija after seeing the police.

In his FIR, Dhamija alleges, “When I asked cops about their purpose of their visit, they told me that the owner of the scrap shop had purchased stolen bikes. They also demanded bribe for settlement for this case. I informed them that I am the deputy mayor of Moga MC and also the president of the local Scrap Dealers’ Association. Later SI Kuldeep Singh slapped and misbehaved with me.” The incident was caught in CCTVs installed at the shop.

Moga SSP Dhruman H Nimbale, said, “We have registered a case against SI Kuldeep Singh under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at the City Police Station. We have also requested the district administration to conduct a magisterial inquiry, especially into the allegation of bribe. Further action will follow after the inquiry is completed.”